2 Min Read
The Class 10 compartment exams were held from July 17 to July 22 while the Class 12 compartment exams were conducted on July 17.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for compartment exams of Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon. Once announced, the results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exams will be available on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
The students can check their scorecards on any of these websites.
A total of 1,34,774 students appeared in the compartment exam this year compared to 1,07,689 students last year.
A total of 1,34,774 students appeared in the compartment exam this year compared to 1,07,689 students last year.
How to check scorecards online
Once the results are announced the students can check their scorecard after logging in to the official websites. The students will require their roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card ID to log in.
Steps to check results online
How to get the results via SMS?
The online scorecards displayed on the websites are provisional results only and the students must pick up their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the results are released. The original grade sheet is a significant document for future admissions.
