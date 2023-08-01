The Class 10 compartment exams were held from July 17 to July 22 while the Class 12 compartment exams were conducted on July 17.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for compartment exams of Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon. Once announced, the results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exams will be available on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check their scorecards on any of these websites.

Generally, the CBSE announces the compartment exam results within 10-15 days after the exam. The Class 10 compartment exams were held from July 17 to July 22 while the Class 12 compartment exams were conducted on July 17.

A total of 1,34,774 students appeared in the compartment exam this year compared to 1,07,689 students last year.

How to check scorecards online

Once the results are announced the students can check their scorecard after logging in to the official websites. The students will require their roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card ID to log in.

Steps to check results online

Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the result link.

Open the link as per the Class (Class 10 or Class 12).

Enter the required credentials and submit.

The results will be displayed.

Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future reference.

How to get the results via SMS?

Enter CBSE10 or CBSE 12 followed by the roll number.

Text message to 7738299899.

You will soon receive a text message with all the specifics of your results.

The online scorecards displayed on the websites are provisional results only and the students must pick up their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the results are released. The original grade sheet is a significant document for future admissions.