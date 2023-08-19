The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice emphasising the importance of filling out the List of Candidates (LOC) form correctly. The CBSE has cautioned that failure to accurately mark all subjects on the form may result in students being disqualified from sitting for the board exams in 2024.

The board voiced concern over the schools' and students' past errors in conforming to the proper submission of information in the LOC form. The CBSE has outlined the necessity for sincere and thorough attention during the form-filling procedure in order to overcome this issue.

The circular, dated August 17, 2023, highlighted the importance of school administrators and staff members who are in charge of filling out the details becoming familiar with the instructions provided in the circular. The official notice said that keeping an eye on details is necessary to prevent errors that can lead to test disqualification for students. No revisions would be accepted following the submission of the LOC form, according to CBSE.

The board further underlined the effects of incorrect demographic data, emphasizing how it may complicate future initiatives and the admissions process. The board was clear that there would be no chance for changes to be made at a later stage. Therefore, it was up to the schools to make sure the data they submitted was accurate.

Additionally, by ensuring that passing documents are delivered with accurate information protects students from any problems later.

CBSE maintains a list of applicants that schools provide to administer board exams for classes tenth and twelfth. Schools are required to submit information on qualified applicants for the upcoming academic year 2023–24, beginning August 18, using the e-Pariksha link on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

It is suggested that students visit the official CBSE website for all the details and updates on board exams in 2024.

ALSO READ: CBSE signs 15 MoUs for teachers training and skill development