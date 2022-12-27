CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet to be released soon here is how to download

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held in a single term this year. The exams will be held from February 15, 2023, while the practical exams or internal assessments, and project assessments for the board exam will be held from January 1, 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams date sheet 2023 soon. The CBSE board exams schedule will be issued on the official website– cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12.

Here’s how to download CBSE Board Exam Date sheet 2023

Step 1: Visit cbse.nic.in, the official website of CBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Main Website’ option

Step 3: Find and click on the link that says, ‘CBSE Date Sheet 2023’, displayed under ‘Latest at CBSE’ section.

Step 4: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link

Step 5: Carefully check the timetable and download the PDF file of the date sheet.

The CBSE date sheets will also contain exam day instructions for students which they need to follow during their papers.

The board had earlier released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers for candidates to prepare along with the marking schemes for all the subjects. Additionally, CBSE also publishes a question bank and additional practice questions for the board exams which can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in.