English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeeducation News

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet to be released soon here is how to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet to be released soon here is how to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet to be released soon here is how to download
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 10:28:30 AM IST (Updated)

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held in a single term this year. The exams will be held from February 15, 2023, while the practical exams or internal assessments, and project assessments for the board exam will be held from January 1, 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams date sheet 2023 soon.  The CBSE board exams schedule will be issued on the official website– cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12.

Recommended Articles

View All
Product launches, pricing pressure, acquisitions: How did Pharma companies fare in 2022?

Product launches, pricing pressure, acquisitions: How did Pharma companies fare in 2022?

IST3 Min(s) Read

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC's hunt for growth continues

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC's hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

Here’s how to download CBSE Board Exam Date sheet 2023


Step 1: Visit cbse.nic.in, the official website of CBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Main Website’ option

Step 3: Find and click on the link that says, ‘CBSE Date Sheet 2023’, displayed under ‘Latest at CBSE’ section.

Step 4: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link

Step 5: Carefully check the timetable and download the PDF file of the date sheet.

The CBSE date sheets will also contain exam day instructions for students which they need to follow during their papers.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held in a single term this year. The exams will be held from February 15, 2023, while the practical exams or internal assessments, and project assessments for the board exam will be held from January 1, 2023.

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet expected soon: Check updates

The board had earlier released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers for candidates to prepare along with the marking schemes for all the subjects. Additionally, CBSE also publishes a question bank and additional practice questions for the board exams which can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board has also issued a notice against the fake website of the Board and the fake date sheets circulating on social media. The fake website with the address cbsegovt.com was defrauding people by charging money to download the fake CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit cards, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Also read: CBSE 2023 board exams to start from February 15: Official timetable to be announced soon
(Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CBSE boardClass 10 and 12 exams

Next Article

Jamia Millia sets up panel to look into implementation of UGC directive on four-year UG programmes