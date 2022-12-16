CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet expected soon: Check updates

With the NTA announcing the dates for JEE, NEET and CUET exams, the CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for board exams next week.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the date-sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 soon. As the NTA has released the exam schedule for JEE, NEET and CUET, it is likely that the CBSE will also release the date sheet for the board exams by next week.

Earlier, a board official was quoted as saying that the timetable will not be released this week as student data was still being processed. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available only on the official website, cbse.gov.in

Here’s how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams date sheet once released

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf”.

Step 3: The pdf file for the CBSE board exam timetable will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Carefully check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions and download the pdf file.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 (theory exams) will begin from February 15. The board has also confirmed that the practical exams will begin from January 1, except for the winter-bound areas where the exams are already underway.

Also, the National Testing Agency has announced dates for JEE, NEET and CUET entrance exams. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the CBSE board exams are unlikely to clash with the entrance exam dates.

The NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 from May 21 to 31, 2023. While the JEE Main 2023 will be conducted twice. The first session will be conducted in January and second session in April 2023.