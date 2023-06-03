CBSE announces Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam dates, check details here

According to the CBSE notification, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2023 will commence on July 17. The exam timings for both classes will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will be appearing for these exams can now download the complete timetable from the official website—cbse.gov.in.
Important Dates
While the Class 10 supplementary exams will conclude on July 22 the Class 12 supplementary exam will be held on a single day on July 17. The exam timings for both classes will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
The exams will be conducted based on the syllabus prescribed for the board examination during the academic session of 2022-23. The CBSE board has released the supplementary exam date sheet well in advance so that the students can plan and prepare better for the examinations.
CBSE will issue admit cards for the supplementary exams. In case of any discrepancy in the exam hall tickets, schools have been instructed to immediately contact the concerned regional office of the board.
How to check the date sheet
To access the date sheet, students can follow a simple process. Firstly, they need to visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, they should look for the link related to the Date Sheet of the Supplementary Exam 2023. By clicking on the appropriate link, a new PDF file will open, displaying the complete timetable.
The students can save a copy of the timetable by downloading the PDF file.
The CBSE board declared the results for the Class 10 and 12 exams on May 12. The pass percentage for the CBSE Class 10 result was recorded as 93.12 percent, while the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 87.33 percent.
The supplementary examinations offer students an opportunity to improve their marks in the subjects they failed to clear during the final exams.
With the release of the supplementary exam date sheet, students can now plan their preparation accordingly and strive to achieve better results.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
