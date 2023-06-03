English
CBSE announces Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam dates, check details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 2:55:59 PM IST (Published)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will be appearing for these exams can now download the complete timetable from the official website—cbse.gov.in.

Important Dates
According to the CBSE notification, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2023 will commence on July 17.
While the Class 10 supplementary exams will conclude on July 22 the Class 12 supplementary exam will be held on a single day on July 17. The exam timings for both classes will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
