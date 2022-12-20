English
CBSE 2023 board exams to start from February 15: Official timetable to be announced soon

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 10:33:17 AM IST (Updated)

CBSE has confirmed the Class 10th and 12th board exams will commence on February 15, 2023, and the practical exams will begin from January 1.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date for the CBSE 2023 board exams. The CBSE will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 15, onwards. However, the board is yet to release the full timetable of the exams.

Once released the CBSE 2023 exam date sheet will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in As per a news report, past trends suggest that the CBSE board exam timetable is released 45 to 60 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Therefore, the timetable is likely to be released by the end of this month.


Earlier the board had confirmed that the practical examinations will commence on January 1. The CBSE will conduct the class 10th and class 12th practical examinations at various exam centres across the country and abroad.

Also read:
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet expected soon: Check updates

Here’s how to download the official CBSE Date sheet 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Main Website’ option displayed on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, find and click on the ‘date sheet’ option

Step 4: The official CBSE date sheet for the 2023 board exams will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier, fake CBSE 2023 datasheets surfaced on social media leading to confusion among candidates. The board clarified later that no official date sheet for Class 10, and 12 board exams have been released and the timetable will only be available on the official website.

This year, at least 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent questions in Class 12 exams will be competency-based. The competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based questions.

The official website, cbse.nic.in, already has the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers and marking schemes available for candidates. The sample papers contain all types of questions that were asked in the previous years for all the subjects.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
Tags

board examcbse examClass 10 and 12 examsclass 10 board examinations

Previous Article

UGC asks publishers to translate English books into Indian languages for UG courses

Next Article

Life skills education non-negotiable for holistic growth