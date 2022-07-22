CBSE Class 12 result announced; here’s how to check and download scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the second term and final results for Class 12 board examinations on its official website on Friday.

Students can check their results on several websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic, cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check CBSE Class 12 result

1. Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the result link.

3. Choose either of the three result links

4. Enter roll number, school number, and admit card number.

5. CBSE Class 12 scorecards will appear on the screen

6. Students can download and take a printout for further references

This year, CBSE Class 12's overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent

A total of 14,44,341 candidates registered for the exam and 13,30,662 out of 14,35,366 who appeared passed the exam.

As many as 33,432 students have scored above 95 percent. Girl candidates have outperformed better than boys by 3.29 percent as the pass percentage of girls is 94.54 percent and that of boys is 91.25 percent.

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Kerala's Trivandrum at 98.83 percent, followed by Karnataka's Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Chennai with 98.16 and 97.79 percent respectively. Delhi East and Delhi West regions were next in line with pass percentages of 96.29 each.