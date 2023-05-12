CBSE 10th Result 2023 have been declared Here are the steps to download the CBSE 10th results 2023 online.
CBSE Class 10 board exam results have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results.
CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.
How to check CBSE Class 10th 2023 results?
Here are the steps to download the CBSE 10th results 2023 online, once released:
