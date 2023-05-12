Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results.

CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.