    education News

    CBSE Class 10 result declared; here’s how to check and download scorecard

    IST (Published)
    CBSE Class 10 result declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results for Class 10 board exams on its official website. Here's how to check

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 board examinations on its official website on Friday, hours after Class 12 results were declared.
    Results show that 94.40 percent of students cleared the exam.
    To get their scorecard online, students can visit multiple websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic, cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
    Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check CBSE Class 12 result
    1. Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
    2. Click on the result link.
    3. Choose either of the three result links
    4. Enter roll number, school number, and admit card number.
    5. CBSE Class 10 scorecards will appear on the screen
    6. Students can download and take a printout for further references
    Similar to Class 12 results, girls outperformed boys by a margin of 1.41 percent in Class 10 too. The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 percent while 93.80 percent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 percent.
