CAT registration last date: How to fill online application form and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27 in three sessions, admit cards for the same will be released on October 27..

The online registration for Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) will be closed at 5 pm on September 14. This year Indian Institute Management, Bangalore, (IIMB) is conducting CAT 2022. The CAT examination is held every year to select students for various management courses offered by IIMs and other B-Schools.

Interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit their application through the official website www.iimcat.ac.in

The CAT examination is set to be conducted on November 27, in three sessions, and CAT 2022 Admit Cards will be issued on October 27.

Here is how to fill CAT application form

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘New Candidate Registration’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic details to register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: Once registered, you will receive a system-generated ID and password on your email. Log in using the same.

Step 5: Fill up the various sections of the CAT 2022 Application Form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Select the preferred programs and the city for the interview. Then pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: You will be able to view the application PDF, download the same, and take a printout for further reference.

After the closure of the registration window, candidates will be able to edit information such as the photograph, signature, and test city preference in the application form. A short edit window will be available to the registered applicants. This will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the application fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2022.

CAT 2022 registration fee

The application fee is Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

For all other categories of candidates, the application fee is Rs 2,300.

List of documents required during CAT Registration 2022

Signature and passport-size photograph (scanned).

Scanned copy of valid PwD Certificate.

Scanned copy of Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate.

SSC/10th/equivalent details and mark sheet.

HSC/12th/equivalent/diploma course details and mark sheet.

Bachelor’s degree details.

Master’s degree details.

Other Professional degree details.

Scanned copy of documents related to work experience.

Important dates

Registration opens on August 3, at 10 AM.

Registration closes on September 14, at 5 PM.

Admit Card download release date is on October 27 at 5 PM.

CAT Exam Day: November 27, 2022.