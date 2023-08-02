CAT 2023: Registration begins today, exams will be conducted on November 26

Students can fill out the application form through the official website—iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 13. The admit cards will be available on October 25 while the CAT exam will be conducted on November 26. This exam is mandatory for candidates who wish to study in IIMs for the management programmes.

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has commenced the registration process for the Common Admission Test 2023, from today, August 2. Candidates interested in this nationwide MBA entrance exam for admission to various IIMs and participating management institutes can apply online.

Students can fill out the application form through the official website—iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 13. The admit cards will be available on October 25 while the CAT exam will be conducted on November 26. This exam is mandatory for candidates who wish to study in IIMs for the management programmes.

CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CAT–https://iimcat.ac.in/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the CAT Registration Online option

Step 3: Register by submitting your phone number and other contact details

Step 4: After the registration, fill out the application form

Step 5: Select the examination city where you prefer to give the test

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Submit and download the application form.

The application fee for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories is Rs 1,200 while candidates of unreserved categories will have to pay Rs 2,400.

CAT exam will be conducted at the centres available in 155 cities across India. The candidate can choose their preferred test city and if not available then the institute will provide the nearby city to the applicant for the exam.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks awarded by any government-recognised institute or any state-recognised college to become eligible for the CAT 2023. The students who are appearing for the final exams or are in the final year of their Bachelor’s program can also apply for CAT.

The admission of the candidates into different IIMs will be done on the basis of their CAT 2023 score. Each institute can decide its own eligibility criteria, including the cut-off marks.