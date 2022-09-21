By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CAT 2022 registration deadline will end today at 5 pm, interested candidates can apply on iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is set to end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today, September 21 at 5 pm. Candidates can fill up the CAT application form by visiting the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

ALSO READ:

Here is how to fill CAT 2022 Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website portal of CAT at Go to the official website portal of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on, the ‘New Candidate Registration’ link if you are a new candidate registering for the first time this year.

Step 3: Register on the portal by providing basic details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Once registered, the login ID and password will be sent to the candidate via email, log into the portal again using the same.

Step 5: Fill in the application form by providing all the correct information such as academic qualifications, and other details.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required official documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Documents required

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.

The graduation mark sheet and certificate.

Certificate of birth and address proof.

Caste certificate (if applicable).

PWD certificate (if applicable).

The application for CAT 2022 began on August 3, 2022, and the initial deadline was September 14. However, the deadline was extended till September 21 and along with the announcement that the candidates could now select Imphal (Manipur) as their preferred city for the CAT 2022 exam.

Application fee

The application fee for general candidates is Rs 2,300 and candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 1,150.

The admit card for CAT 2022 will be released on October 7 and the CAT exam will be held on November 27, 2022.