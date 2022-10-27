CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore to release admit cards today, check time and details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The CAT 2022 Admit Card today would be made available for candidates on the official website - iimcat.ac.in today at 5 pm.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is set to release the CAT 2022 Admit Card today. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test will be able to download their admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in . As per the official schedule released by IIM Bangalore, the link to download the admit cards will be activated from 5 pm on the official website.

Here is how to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit Visit iimcat.ac.in , the official website of CAT.

Step 2: Find and click on the link provided to download the admit card on the home page.

Step 3: Login using your credentials such as your CAT application number, date of birth, password etc.

Step 4: Your CAT 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Proceed to download the admit card.

Step 4: Take a printout of the CAT admit card on an A4 size paper and affix a photograph and put your signature on the declaration if any.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must check the exam guidelines, exam venue and shift, exam timing, and other information related to the CAT examination.

Candidates must reach the exam centre at least an hour before reporting time and they have to mandatorily carry the CAT admit card to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof.

This year, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will conduct the CAT exam on November 27, 2022, at about 150 exam centres across cities.

CAT 2022 scores will be used for admission to various postgraduate and fellow or doctorate programmes of IIMs and other non-IIMs and top business schools in India.