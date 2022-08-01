CAT 2022 application process to begin on August 3; check eligibility, important dates

The application process for this year’s computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will begin on August 3 at 10 am and conclude on September 14 at 5 pm.

Those who are interested in appearing for the entrance test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and other participating B-Schools across the country will have to submit their applications before the last date.

This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore will conduct CAT 2022, which will be held on November 27. Last year, the examination was conducted by IIM Ahmedabad on November 28.

Interested candidates can check the information bulletin and relevant details on the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in

Important dates

August 3, 2022 (Wednesday) - CAT 2022 registration begins at 10 am (IST)

September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) - CAT 2022 registration ends at 5 pm (IST)

October 27, 2022 (Thursday) - CAT 2022 admit card can be downloaded from 5 pm (IST) onwards

November 27, 2022 (Sunday) - CAT 2022 examination to be held across various centres.

CAT 2022 eligibility

According to the CAT 2022 information bulletin, only those candidates who hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 percent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates) are eligible to appear for the exam.

For those candidates who have grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks will be done based on procedures certified by the respective university/institution, the bulletin said.

Even those candidates who are appearing for the final year exam in the bachelor’s degree/equivalent course or those who are awaiting results can also apply for CAT 2022.

However, if these candidates are selected, they will be allowed to join the programme provisionally after they submit a certificate from the authorities of their university/institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the bachelor’s degree.

CAT 2022 registration fees

Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,300 while applying for the examination. Registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1,150. The registration fees need to be paid only once, irrespective of the number of institutes the candidate has applied to.

After the end of the registration process, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from 5 pm of October 27 from the official website. CAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in three sessions on November 27 across around 150 test cities. Results for CAT 2022 are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 score will be valid till December 31, 2023.