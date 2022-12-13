Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

Simply put, career cushioning — which is not exactly a novelty in the workplace — implies being ready with a plan B to cushion the sudden impact of job loss or layoff due to economic lows or employment downtrends. Here's what experts told CNBC TV18 on how one should prepare for such an eventuality.

First there was ‘quiet quitting,’ and now, with increasing layoffs and job insecurity, a new trend has emerged at workplaces called ‘career cushioning’ — which loosely translates as employees being ready with a plan B. This time, the workplace has borrowed this trend from the dating industry. Cushioning in the domain of romantic relationships is a strategy used to soften the blow of a breakup. In the workplace culture, it means to leave your options open and take steps to ‘cushion the landing’ if anything unexpected happens.

Given that an increasing number of companies are firing employees as they get ready for a future recession spurred on by high inflation and rising interest rates, the trend is not surprising. But, like most trends, it has already been around in some form or the other.

Most of current workplace trends, such as the ‘great resignation’ and ‘quiet quitting,’ have to do with employees quitting their employment due to perceived reduced compensation or unfavourable working conditions, such as the relationship with the reporting manager. On the other hand, career cushioning only helps individuals to be ready for any change that may occur in the near future. A modern method of professional future-proofing is career cushioning.

“I don’t think career cushioning like any of the workplace trends is a new concept. Personally for me I always keep in mind to stay connected with HR professionals on LinkedIn, keep on upskilling and having savings to not be very badly impacted by any unforeseen scenario,” said Pranjul Mehta, a professional who has been working in the IT industry for the last five years.

What comes under career cushioning?

“Finding your passion, upskilling/reskilling yourself, updating your LinkedIn profile, growing/maintaining a strong network, and giving yourself some time to consider your next steps are all examples of career cushioning strategies,” said Daya Prakash, Founder, TalentOnLease.

According to experts here are a few steps that employees should make a habit to cushion their career for the future:

Networking

According to Prakash, the most valuable resource for an employee is their professional network. Employees should maintain and nurture their network constantly as it is a very valuable asset.

“A simple and effective way to build your cushion is to set up job alerts. Moreover, you can alert your network that you are seeking a different role by using the OpentoWork photo filter on LinkedIn, which is a highly effective way to receive leads about job openings,” said Prakash.

Upskilling and staying up-to-date

With new skills emerging every day, the criteria of jobs are also evolving. Shantanu Rooj, CEO and Founder of TeamLease EdTech, told CNBC-TV18.com in June that as layoffs have increased recently and new jobs also emerge, employees would need to stand out as potential candidates for the new opportunities.

“Businesses are looking for digitally conversant, highly adaptive and multi-skilled people who can be moulded into any kind of role. Employees will need to develop not only adjacent skills but also diametrically opposite skills — combinations like technology, and creative, technology and psychology are becoming commonplace,” he said.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Learnbay, told CNBC-TV18.com that upskilling yourself is the best option to cushion your career. “Making note of your present talents and looking for methods to enhance them is another great strategy to protect your career. Many of your present job abilities may be transferred to new career opportunities and sectors,” he added.

Taking a career review

Analysing your career trajectory can help employees to have a better understanding of recruiter requirements in the broader industry landscape, said Amulya M.S., Director, HR, Utthunga. According to experts, having a career review helps employees to invest some time in honing their abilities, setting goals, and building the network which will cushion them from adverse scenarios and also succeed in the current job.

Anshuman Das, CEO and Co-Founder, Careernet, suggests that employees should keep the right balance between high-growth and stable career opportunities. High growth does not assure stability and when the job market is seeing attrition, such an industry will be targeted first.

Financial backup

Having some financial backup is a must at every point of life as it indicates how prepared you are, even for the unexpected. “In an increasingly connected world, something even in a faraway continent could trigger a crisis. And it can have an impact in the form of a job loss or even a pay cut. The emergency fund helps you overcome these challenging times. You can avoid borrowing from friends and relatives, taking expensive personal loans, or dipping into your retirement savings,” said Gaurav Rastogi, Co-Founder, Kuvera, an online investment adviser firm.

Rastogi said the emergency funds should have three must features. First, it should be inflation proof. This basically means that you should invest this amount to help it earn above-inflation-rate returns. Secondly it should be in such a manner that you have access to it without delay or a penalty. This will avoid the burden of high interest from options like credit card or personal loans.

Third, before saving always ask yourself how many days will the emergency fund last? “While many say that you must have 3-6 months of cushion, we'd go further ahead and say plan for at least a year. When job losses happen due to economic uncertainty, it usually takes a much longer time for things to bounce back,” said Rastogi.

Should you start cushioning your career?

Just like all other workplace trends, career cushioning is not a new term. Employees have been indulging in this for a very long time. Although the current scenario of layoffs and global economic downturn has made this a ‘necessary’ trend to be followed.

In simpler terms, career cushioning involves keeping your choices open and preparing for what the economy and employment market may offer in the future. The strategy can be viewed as an insurance plan that you can utilise to set yourself up for success regardless of how the economy is performing.

“Career cushioning can make you feel better about your present predicament because you have a strategy in place if you lose your job,” said Prakash.