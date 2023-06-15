Canada puts deportation of Indian students on hold, will review fraud university letters cases

In a big relief for anxious Indian students in Canada, the authorities have decided to freeze the planned deportation of dozens of students who entered the country using fraudulent university letters of acceptance.

In a statement issued on June 14, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he has struck a taskforce of officials and asked them to work closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to identify victims of fraud; that is, those students who came to study here in Canada and did exactly that.

“I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation, ” he said.

If the facts of an individual case are clear that an international student came to Canada with a genuine intent to study, and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation, they will be issued a Temporary Resident Permit. This will ensure that these well-intentioned students and graduates can remain in Canada, and ensure that they are not subject to the five-year ban from re-entering Canada that normally follows in cases of misrepresentation, the minister explained.

Fraser’s statement came after the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported in March that several students from India had been served deportation papers for using forged documents to enter Canada in an alleged immigration scheme.

The acceptance letters appeared to have been written by universities but the Canada Border Services Agency informed the students the documents were fake and warned them that they could face deportation, according to the CBC report.

Many students have since been protesting and say they were unaware the documents were forged and have blamed the alleged fraud on the India-based immigration agents who helped them apply. Advocates and the students have petitioned for a halt to the deportations.

"Any pending removals will be halted in the interim and there will be a temporary permission to stay over the course of this period of consideration," Fraser said.

Official data show there were more than 800,000 foreign students with active visas in Canada in 2022. Of those, some 320,000 were from India.