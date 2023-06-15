Canada puts deportation of Indian students on hold, will review fraud university letters cases

In a big relief for anxious Indian students in Canada, the authorities have decided to freeze the planned deportation of dozens of students who entered the country using fraudulent university letters of acceptance.

In a statement issued on June 14, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he has struck a taskforce of officials and asked them to work closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to identify victims of fraud; that is, those students who came to study here in Canada and did exactly that.