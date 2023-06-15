CNBC TV18
Canada puts deportation of Indian students on hold, will review fraud university letters cases
By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 15, 2023 12:52:45 PM IST (Published)

In a big relief for anxious Indian students in Canada, the authorities have decided to freeze the planned deportation of dozens of students who entered the country using fraudulent university letters of acceptance.

In a statement issued on June 14, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he has struck a taskforce of officials and asked them to work closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to identify victims of fraud; that is, those students who came to study here in Canada and did exactly that.
“I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation,” he said.
X