Canada govt invites job applications from India and beyond, offering salaries up to Rs 55 lakhs

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) department of Canada has announced a job opening in its foreign service division on March 20, 2023. The announcement stated that the department is offering annual salaries ranging from $72,292 (Rs 43,47,135) to $91,472 (Rs 55,00,486) for the selected candidates.

The IRCC is inviting applications for this job on the Government of Canada website, and interested and eligible candidates can apply.

The notification states that employees will be posted in various countries, including India, China, the Philippines, Mexico, Turkey, and Senegal. These positions are rotational, which means officers will have to change assignments every 2-4 years at the department's discretion. The successful candidates will have to participate in activities such as application processing, risk assessment, engagement, and migration diplomacy activities.

The IRCC job listing emphasises that this is an ongoing application process, and applications will be accepted until the closing date. Random selections of candidates will occur continuously while the inventory is active.

Additionally, candidates applying for the job are expected to have a deep understanding of complex legislation, skills, and leadership competencies needed to represent Canada's interests globally.

This job opening requires candidates to possess a set of competencies, including analytical thinking and judgment, self-awareness, collaboration and cooperation, cross-cultural sensitivity, adaptability, dependability, ethics, and effective communication skills (both written and oral).

Fluency in both English and French is a necessary requirement for applicants. However, if a candidate is not bilingual, they will still be considered but will have to undergo language training to become proficient in both languages.

In addition to the competencies and language requirements mentioned earlier, the job posting for the IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) specifies that candidates should have experience studying or working abroad, volunteering in a diverse environment, and proficiency in a foreign language that is relevant to the IRCC's mandate.

Furthermore, the posting also requires candidates to have experience in writing detailed reports within a work environment, preparing and delivering presentations to the public, and using social media in a professional capacity. Additionally, candidates with experience in conducting big data analysis are preferred.