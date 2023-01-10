CA Result 2022: ICAI to release CA Inter, Final result today, here how to check it

The timing for the CA Final and Intermediate Results for 2022 has not yet been announced yet. However, based on previous trends patterns, the ICAI is most likely to publish the findings on the official website by 11 am today.

The result release date was announced by the Additional Secretary, S.K.Garg of ICAI.

The official ICAI websites, icai.org or icai.nic.in, will publish both the CA Inter and Final results.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” read an official note by ICAI.

How to check the ICAI CA Result 2022

1. Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.org and/or icai.nic.in.

2. The links to the exam results will be on the home page, and you can also access the website's result portal to view them.

3. After opening the result link, enter your login credentials provided by the ICAI.

4.The results will be shown on the screen, and you can print them out for your records.

ICAI CA Result 2022: Check date and time

The ICAI conducted the CA Final and Intermediate Exam between November 1 and November 17, 2022. Between November 2 and November 9, the Group I Inter Exams were held, and between November 11 and November 12, the Group II Inter Exams. According to the timetable, the ICAI administered the CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7 and Group II from November 10 to November 16. One can refer to the official website for further information.