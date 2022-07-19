CA intermediate result 2022 date announced — check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA intermediate result 2022 on Thursday, July 21. The chartered accountants intermediate examination was held in May. Once the results are announced, candidates can check the same on the official site of ICAI . Candidates can also check their results on https://icai.nic.in/caresult/.

The ICAI will also announce the results of the international taxation assessment test on the same day.

To access the CA intermediate result 2022 on https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ website, candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number, the official notification released by ICAI today, July 19, stated.

How to check the results: A step-by-step guide

Applicants need to log in to https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ .

Click on CA intermediate result 2022 link provided on the home page.

A new webpage will open, where the candidate will have to click on the designated result link.

This will lead to a new login page.

The candidate will then be asked to enter the login details such as registration number, pin number, and roll number.

On submitting the details, the ICAI CA inter result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can check and download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.