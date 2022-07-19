CA intermediate result 2022 date announced — check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA intermediate result 2022 on Thursday, July 21. The chartered accountants intermediate examination was held in May. Once the results are announced, candidates can check the same on the official site of ICAI . Candidates can also check their results on https://icai.nic.in/caresult/.
The ICAI will also announce the results of the international taxation assessment test on the same day.
To access the CA intermediate result 2022 on https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ website, candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number, the official notification released by ICAI today, July 19, stated.
How to check the results: A step-by-step guide
ICAI had announced the CA final results 2022 on July 15. ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal had then said the inter results were likely to be announced the following week. He had asked students to wait for the official notice on the website.