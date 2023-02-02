Once the results are out, candidates who appeared for the December exams can check and download their mark sheets. The result will have the names of the candidates, their roll numbers, their marks, and their passing status.
The result will have the names of the candidates, their roll numbers, their marks, and their passing status. The ICAI will also release the toppers’ list and the pass percentage for the ICAI CA Foundation Exam in December 2022. Candidates will also receive their results on their registered mobile and email IDs.
The exams were conducted by the ICAI in offline mode between December 14 and 20. Papers 1 and 2 were conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Here’s how to download the results
Once the official notification is out, visit the ICAI official website at icai.org or icai.nic.in.
For the next step, on the website homepage, select the link for “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” which will be shown in a highlighted banner.
Next, you need to log in by entering details like your roll number, date of birth and captcha code.
Immediately afterwards the browser will open a new window which will contain the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022.
You can then check your result and download your mark sheet
You can take a printout for future reference.
In case the ICAI website is not opening due to heavy traffic, try to access the website sometime later.