CA foundation December 2023 exam schedule revised; check new dates finalised by ICAI

The CA Foundation December 2023 examination has been rescheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI). Originally slated to take place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, the exams have been postponed. As per the revised schedule of ICAI, the exam will now be held on December 31, 2023, and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

ICAI in its official notification said that the exam schedule was revised due to unavoidable circumstances.

“It may be noted that due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023,” the official notification read.

Candidates taking the CA Intermediate and Final examinations, on the other hand, need not worry, since the exams are scheduled to be conducted as planned. Group 1 examinations for the CA Intermediate are planned for November 2, 4, 6, and 8 while Group 2 exams are scheduled on November 10, 13, and 15.

The final Group I examination is scheduled for November 1, 3, 5, and 7 while Group II final exams will take place on November 9, 11, 14, and 16.

Prospective candidates can expect their admit cards to be issued at least 10 days before their exam dates.

In addition to these updates, the international taxation assessment test has been scheduled for November 9 and 11, 2023. For candidates tackling the Insurance and Risk Management Technical examination for Modules I to IV, the examination dates are November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, aspiring candidates keen on taking the CA Foundation exams can begin their registration process on the official ICAI website, icai.org. The final date for applying for the ICAI CA exams 2023 is August 23.

Applicants can submit their CA online application forms with a late fee of Rs 600 until August 30. The students will have time from September 1 to September 7 to make any changes to their registration forms for CA Foundation, Inter and Final exams.

For more information on exams, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.