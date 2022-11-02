BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

Cross
    education News

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Mini

    BYJU’S has decided against shutting down its centre in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran held discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

    Edtech giant BYJU’S has decided against shutting down its centre in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran held discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, November 2.

    The edtech has also decided to bring back 140 employees who were laid off as the firm announced the closure of its Thiruvananthapuram office as part of “organizational restructuring for profitable growth.”
    “Following a detailed discussion between the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri P. Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU'S, we have decided to continue operations of our TVM product development centre. As a result, our 140 associates will continue to operate from this centre,” BYJU’S spokesperson said.
    The spokesperson added that Raveendran, who is from Kerala, reiterated his commitment to the state; and the leadership team of BYJU’S, under his guidance, will pursue a growth strategy in the state,
    Also Read: BYJU's CEO pens down email to staff, asks forgiveness for the layoff
    The edtech’s move comes after Raveendran’s meeting with CM Vijayan and the firm’s Vice President Sri Jayadev’s meeting with labour department officials. This is a week after a group of employees approached the state Labour Minister V Sivankutty, alleging BYJU’S was forcing more than 170 staff to resign.
    Last week, the firm had announced it was discontinuing a part of its Trivandrum operations to reduce redundancy and was also offering the entire team in the city the opportunity to relocate to Bengaluru. “We have provided them more than a month's time to decide on this matter. If they choose to not use this opportunity, we have made available a generous and progressive exit package to all employees impacted by the restructuring,” it said.
    BYJU’S has now assured employees returning to the Thiruvananthapuram office that they won’t face any retaliation from management as they join back.
    Also Read: Byju's said to have served 'performance notices' to over 5,000 employees
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
