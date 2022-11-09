Burnout grips India Inc with Gen Z worst hit: Slack study

By Nishtha Pandey

A new study by Slack found that 54% of Indian knowledge workers experience burnout and nearly 66% are planning on a job switch, while 73% of GenZ engage in quiet quitting at the workplace. Find out why.

If you are feeling burnt out at work, you have company. A new study by Slack, titled 'Leadership and the War for Talent,' found that 54 percent of Indian knowledge workers experience burnout and nearly 66 percent are planning on a job switch.

According to the survey, Gen Z (18-25 years) had the highest number of burnouts (58 percent) in the last 12 months; this new generation of employees also happens to be the least satisfied with their jobs.

The study, based on a survey of over 2,000 Indian knowledge workers, found that the work from home experience during the pandemic and the current economic conditions have stressed out employees and ultimately increased the incidence of burnout. It has also changed what employees want from their leaders.

“Working from home for almost more than two years has changed many things. There is more burnout, no sense of time, overworking because we have lost the sense of time and boundaries because of working from home. And now that we are going to the office, we are expected to show the same ‘unpaid overtime’ that was very much prevalent with remote working — with the added stress of travelling and moulding with the workplace,” said 31-year-old Shivam Sinha, who works as a senior level software engineer in a Hyderabad-based IT company.

When it comes to quiet quitting, 5 percent of the respondents agreed that they engage in quiet quitting. The trend was seen to be highest among GenZ at 73 percent.

The research draws a clear link between poor leadership and a dip in employee morale and productivity.

Almost a quarter of knowledge workers who said their leaders do not communicate well reported being dissatisfied with their jobs — that is four times the rate of knowledge workers who said their leaders are good at communicating.

There was also a correlation with employee motivation and poor leadership communication, with 16 percent of Indian knowledge workers from the 5 percent who agreed on ‘quiet quitting’ saying that poor leadership has been the reason

The report added that nearly two-third of respondents are considering moving jobs in the next year due to poor leadership, and not finding the job impactful enough. Further, 81 percent of the respondents said that they want more meaning in their job, or to feel like they’re having an impact.

“Organisations are looking for ways to minimise exposure to some of the more disruptive trends that have come off the upheaval of the last couple of years - such as employees quiet quitting or even being impacted by the broader ‘Great Resignation.’ It’s a challenge that requires having the right digital infrastructure in place to remain productive and efficient, while also delivering a great employee experience,” said Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, India, Slack.

Additionally, workers view collaborative technology as a key advancement, with more than half of respondents noting that it increased their productivity by allowing them to complete tasks more quickly.