Budget 2023: Over 38,000 teachers to be recruited for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools

In her Budget 2023 speech, FM Sitharaman stressed on the need to re-envision teacher training. Teacher training will be envisioned through innovative pedagogy, continuous professional development, curriculum transaction and ICT implementation,” she said in her Budget address.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on Wednesday with a special focus on education and employment across the nation. She announced that under the Eklavaya Model Residential Schools programme, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff over the next three years for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.

The Finance Minister also announced that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility.

States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources, she added.

The district institutes of education and training will be developed into vibrant institutes of excellence for this purpose, FM said.

