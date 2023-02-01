English
Budget 2023: Over 38,000 teachers to be recruited for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools

Budget 2023: Over 38,000 teachers to be recruited for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools

Budget 2023: Over 38,000 teachers to be recruited for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Kanishka Sarkar  Feb 1, 2023 12:10:43 PM IST (Published)

In her Budget 2023 speech, FM Sitharaman stressed on the need to re-envision teacher training. Teacher training will be envisioned through innovative pedagogy, continuous professional development, curriculum transaction and ICT implementation,” she said in her Budget address.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on Wednesday with a special focus on education and employment across the nation. She announced that under the Eklavaya Model Residential Schools programme, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff over the next three years for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.

The Finance Minister also announced that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility.
The Finance Minister also announced that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility.
Also Read: Budget 2023 | Key highlights from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements
States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources, she added.
The district institutes of education and training will be developed into vibrant institutes of excellence for this purpose, FM said.
Track Budget 2023 LIVE updates here  
Also Read | Budget 2023: FM announces 157 new nursing colleges to be established
Also Read: Budget 2023: Providing strong impetus to growth and job creation is a key focus, says FM Sitharaman
