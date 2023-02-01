Budget 2023: Over 38,000 teachers to be recruited for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
In her Budget 2023 speech, FM Sitharaman stressed on the need to re-envision teacher training. Teacher training will be envisioned through innovative pedagogy, continuous professional development, curriculum transaction and ICT implementation,” she said in her Budget address.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on Wednesday with a special focus on education and employment across the nation. She announced that under the Eklavaya Model Residential Schools programme, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff over the next three years for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In her Budget 2023 speech, FM Sitharaman stressed on the need to re-envision teacher training. :Teacher training will be envisioned through innovative pedagogy, continuous professional development, curriculum transaction and ICT implementation,” she said in her Budget address.
The Finance Minister also announced that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility.
States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources, she added.
The district institutes of education and training will be developed into vibrant institutes of excellence for this purpose, FM said.
Also Read: Budget 2023: Providing strong impetus to growth and job creation is a key focus, says FM Sitharaman
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!