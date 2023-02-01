Budget 2023: Providing strong impetus to growth and job creation is a key focus, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced providing strong impetus to growth and job creation as one of the key focus of the national budget.

In Budget 2023, which is being deemed as a budget for the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced providing strong impetus to growth and job creation as one of the key focus of the national budget. The other two were facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, and the strengthening of macro economic stability.

As she begun her Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman hailed the tourism sector as one that holds huge opportunities for youth. She also said that the government is implementing many policies for green growth which will help reduce carbon intensity and promote green jobs.

At a time when the job market is muted with companies remaining cautious to hire to stave off any macro uncertainties, experts wanted the FM to announce budget 2023 that leads to job creation.

Sources earlier told CNBC-TV18 that the government is discussing a scheme to increase employment in urban areas, ways to up support to the gig economy of the country and that there would possibly be a scheme to support gig workers and young entrepreneurs in the country with loans.

Finance minister was also expected to announce an enhanced outlay for new PLI schemes specifically aimed at labour intensive sectors with high export potential and which involve large number of MSMEs as well.

In Budget 2022, Sitharaman had not offered any urban job scheme, but promised 60 lakh new jobs under schemes and projects that would create employment opportunities.