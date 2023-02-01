English
Budget 2023: FM announces 157 new nursing colleges to be established

By Nishtha Pandey  Feb 1, 2023 11:57:42 AM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Earlier in November last year the Union Health Ministry had made a proposal to set up 100 new medical colleges by 2027. This will be done by upgrading district hospitals under the fourth phase of a scheme that aims to boost the availability of human resources for the health sector.

In the Union Budget 2023 speech Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced establishing 157 new nursing colleges in co-location with 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

The FM also mentioned that ICMR labs will be made available for Medical college and private researchers. Further the government will also invest in medical research.
Earlier in November last year the Union Health Ministry had made a proposal to set up 100 new medical colleges by 2027. This will be done by upgrading district hospitals under the fourth phase of a scheme that aims to boost the availability of human resources for the health sector.
Also read: Budget 2023 | Accelerator to be set up to support agricultural startups
On an estimated cost of Rs 325 crore per college, the colleges will be set up under a centrally sponsored scheme for “establishing new medical colleges by upgrading district or referral hospitals.” The central and state shares will be 60:40, as reported by PTI.
Further, the centrally sponsored scheme will provide Rs 10 crore each for setting up nursing colleges alongside the 157 medical colleges approved in the first three phases.
Also read: Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Pranam to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers, says Sitharaman
(The story will be updated with more details)
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 11:35 AM IST
