BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 released: Check how to download and other details

The BSSC CGL prelims exam will be held in two shifts on December 23 and in a single shift on December 24.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released admit cards for the third Graduate Level Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination or BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 on the official websites, bssc.bihar.gov.in and onlinebssc.com . The exam will be conducted on December 23 and 24. The link to download the admit card has been activated on the commission’s website. However, candidates may currently face errors while downloading the admit card and they are advised to wait till the link is active again.

Here is how to download BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSSC at Go to the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads ‘Admit card download link for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth/password to log in to the BSSC portal.

Step 4: Your BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the BSSC admit card and download it to take a printout for further use.

As per the BSSC, for the CGL prelims, exam candidates will need to carry the admit card, and a photo ID, and they are also allowed to take up to 3 books, one per subject inside the exam hall. These books must be NCERT, BSEB or ICSE textbooks.

The BSSC CGL examination is held every year by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission to appoint candidates for various posts in the government. This year the notification for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 was released for filling 2187 various government posts.