The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce Class 10 results for the academic year 2021-22 on July 6. State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has confirmed that the results will be out at 1 pm.

BSE students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination will be able to check their result at the official site of BSE Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in or on bseodisha.nic.in. To access their respective results, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth (as per their admit card).

Here's how to check your result

1. Go to the official site of BSE Odisha -- Go to the official site of BSE Odisha -- bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.

3. Feed in your log-in credentials -- roll number and the date of birth.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can download the result or print out a hard copy of the same.

As many as 5.85 lakh students appeared for Class 10 BSE or HSC board examination in Odisha this year. The exams were conducted between April 29 and May 7. Following a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class 10 BSE board examination was held in offline mode across 3,540 centres in the state this year. All necessary precautions, issued by the state and central governments were taken by BSE Odisha to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was earlier declared that the BSE Odisha Class 10 results would be announced on July 4.