BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 declared: How to check, pass percentage, toppers and other details

More than 5 lakh students took the Odisha Board matriculation test this year, which was held between March 10 and March 17, 2023.

The Board of Secondary Education of Odisha today announced Class 10 board exam results at 10am today. The results for students who took the BSE Odisha class 10 exam are now available on the official website, www.bseodisha.ac.in.

How to Check the Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Steps to Check the BSE Odisha Result 2023

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.nic.in, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha's official website.

Step 2: Open the results link for Class 10 students.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number, birthdate, and other personal data that is requested.

Step 4: Press the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The screen will show the final result.

Check and download the result obtained.

Step 7: Print off the results for your records.

Also read: Students found to fare better at accounting exams than ChatGPT

As per report by The Times of India the total pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 2023 exam is 96.4 percent. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 95.5 percent, while girls outshined them with much better 97.07 percent pass percentage.

More than 5 lakh students took the Odisha Board matriculation test this year, which was held between March 10 and March 17, 2023.