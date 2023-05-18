BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 declared: How to check, pass percentage, toppers and other details

More than 5 lakh students took the Odisha Board matriculation test this year, which was held between March 10 and March 17, 2023.

The Board of Secondary Education of Odisha today announced Class 10 board exam results at 10am today. The results for students who took the BSE Odisha class 10 exam are now available on the official website, www.bseodisha.ac.in.

How to Check the Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Steps to Check the BSE Odisha Result 2023

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.nic.in, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha's official website.

Step 2: Open the results link for Class 10 students.