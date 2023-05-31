BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar releases notice for 1.7 lakh school teacher posts, check details

The Bihar government has notified that the online application process for the school teacher recruitment will begin from June 15, 2023, through bpsc.bih.nic.in. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test followed by personal interviews. The written test is set to be conducted on August 19, 20, 26, and 27 in offline mode.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of School Teachers in the Bihar government’s primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. As per the notification, a total of 1,70,461 vacancies are to be filled for school teachers. The application process is slated to begin on June 15 and candidates can apply online through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in till July 12.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total vacancies, about 79,943 posts are for Classes 1-5 school teachers, 32,916 vacancies are for teachers of Class 9-10, and 57,602 vacancies are for higher secondary school teachers.

It is to be noted that the number of vacancies may vary based on the circumstances or requirements of BPSC.

Salary details

The basic pay scale for teachers of Classes 1 to 5 will be Rs 25,000, for teachers of Class 9 to 10 will be Rs 31,000, and for Classes 11 to 12 will be Rs 32,000.

Eligibility

The minimum age for applying for BPSC Teachers Recruitment for the post of Primary School teacher (classes 1 to 5) is 18 years. The minimum age for candidates applying for the post of middle and high school teachers should be 21 years.

The maximum age limit for all posts is 37 years.

The provision of age relaxation will be provided for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test followed by personal interviews. The written test is set to be conducted on August 19, 20, 26, and 27 in offline mode. The results of the offline exam will be released by December.

Application Fee

For SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates the application fee is Rs 200, whereas for other category candidates, the application fee of Rs 750 is applicable.

The candidates will have to pay a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post applied.