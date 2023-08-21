The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the complete exam centre details for the candidates for the school teacher recruitment exam today, August 21. The candidates who have applied for the upcoming exams for Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary School Teachers examination can check the details on the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier on August 10, the admit cards for the BPSC teacher recruitment exam 2023 were released. Aspiring candidates who have completed the registration process successfully have been issued admit cards to appear for the examination.

The examination for Bihar teacher recruitment is scheduled to take place from August 24 to August 26. Around 1,70,461 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam, according to reports.

How to download BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the School Teacher Admit Card link section on the dashboard of the website.

After the log-in prompt appears, fill it in with the application number as the login credential to proceed.

Once logged in, navigate to the View Admit Card option, and click on it.

The e-admit card will appear, check the details and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card’s soft copy, get a printout, as a hard copy will be needed to appear for the examination.

As per the notification of the commission, candidates are required to bring two copies of the admit card for different shifts and hand it over to the invigilator during the exam. The reporting time is one hour prior to the exam and no candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without having the admit card.

Candidates who are applying for both primary and secondary school teacher positions will be appearing for a language paper that carries a total mark of 100 points. This language paper will have 100 questions and should be completed within two hours. However, the candidates applying for the primary level will have to appear for a general studies paper of 120 questions. This paper will also have a total duration of 2 hours.