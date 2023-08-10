The last date of downloading the admit card is August 20 and the exams are going to be held from 24 to 26 August 2023.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be releasing the admit card for the BPSC Teacher exam today, August 10. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC Teacher Exam for 2023 can download the admit card or hall ticket from the official website of the BPSC.

The registration process for the BPSC Teacher 2023 started on June 15 and concluded on July 12. During the registration process , 1,70,461 applications were received.

The vacancies were open for recruitment into the posts of TGT, PGT and Primary teachers.

Step to download BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023

Go to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You will land on the homepage of the website.

Click on the direct link for downloading the admit card.

The login page will appear.

Enter the required details for logging in.

Click on “Submit”.

The Admit Card of BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 will appear.

Check the details, download it and take a print for future reference.

The BPSC Teacher Exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to August 26. The last date to download the admit card is August 20. The admit card or hall ticket will contain the name of the applicant, exam date and time along with the exam centre, registration number, roll number and other important instructions and details.

It is mandatory to download and have a hard copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

The BPSC written exams will be held in two shifts, in the morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.