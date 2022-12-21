BPSC re-invites objections to answer keys for Assistant Professor and Lecturers' posts

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the examination for Assistant Professor on October 23 this year. The written examination for the post of lecturer was conducted on October 26. Check all details here.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has re-invited objections from candidates to answer keys released for the post of Assistant Professors and Lecturers. The commission had conducted the examination for Assistant Professor on October 23 this year. The written examination for the post of Lecturer was conducted on October 26.
The commission has invited objections from candidates on the second provisional answer for the written competitive examination for Assistant Professors and Lecturers. Candidates can raise objections for two subjects -- Geology and Mathematics.