BPSC re-invites objections to answer keys for Assistant Professor and Lecturers' posts

BPSC re-invites objections to answer keys for Assistant Professor and Lecturers' posts

BPSC re-invites objections to answer keys for Assistant Professor and Lecturers' posts
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 10:58:49 AM IST (Published)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the examination for Assistant Professor on October 23 this year. The written examination for the post of lecturer was conducted on October 26. Check all details here.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has re-invited objections from candidates to answer keys released for the post of Assistant Professors and Lecturers. The commission had conducted the examination for Assistant Professor on October 23 this year. The written examination for the post of Lecturer was conducted on October 26.

The commission has invited objections from candidates on the second provisional answer for the written competitive examination for Assistant Professors and Lecturers. Candidates can raise objections for two subjects -- Geology and Mathematics.


The second provisional answer key has been published on the website https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ on December 20 in a form of a booklet with series A, B, C and D.
Candidates raising objections will have to provide authentic sources or evidence in the objection form and also give their name, address, roll number and advertisement number. They can send their objections to the commission's email address -- bpscpat-bih@nic.in. The last date for raising objections is December 23. Please check the forms in PDF format here and here
BPSC had released the answer keys of four subjects — Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Geology — for the written objective competitive examination of Assistant Professor on November 12. The written objective exam had 80 questions in the question paper. Candidates were asked to send in their objections to the answer key by 5 pm on November 21.
The final answer key will be prepared after considering the objections raised by the candidates on the second provisional answer key. If no objections are raised on a particular question, the second provisional answer will be considered the final answer. Marks will be awarded to candidates on the basis of the final answer key.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
