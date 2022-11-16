BPSC is expected to announce CCE preliminary exam results soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Where to check the BPSC 67th Prelims results?

The official websites are:

Here is how to check the Prelims result

Step 1. Go to Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in the official website of BPSC.

Step 2. Find and click on the result link for the 67th CCE Prelims results will be displayed on the home page.

Step 3. Open the result PDF file to check the result.

Step 4. Look for your candidate roll number to check the results.

As per a Times of India report, BPSC will also release the notification of the 68th examination along with the BPSC 67th Prelims Result. However, there is no official statement from the BPSC yet.

The 67th Combined Competitive Exam is conducted by the BPSC to fill up a total of 802 vacancies in various state departments of Bihar.

The answer key for the prelim exam was released on the official website on October 1 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till October 12.

The exam took place on May 8, but it was cancelled on the same day as the paper was leaked. The commission then announced a re-exam to be held in two days but it later rolled back the decision.

The re-exam was finally held on September 30 and around 4.75 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be required to fill out a separate online application form for the main examination and pay the exam fee online within the stipulated period.