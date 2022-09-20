BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 releasing soon: Check how to download

Mini BPSC 67th exam is to fill up 807 vacant posts in various government departments across the state of Bihar.

th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) or BPSC 67th CCE today. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites- The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to issue the admit cards for the 67Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) or BPSC 67th CCE today. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites- bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Here is how to download BPSC 67th 2022 hall ticket.

ALSO READ:

Step 1: Go to Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in , the official website of BPSC.

Step 2: Find and click on the Admit Card download link displayed under the latest notification bar.

Step 3: Sign in to the BPSC portal using your login credentials.

Step 4: Your hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details and instructions will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the 67th BPSC admit card and take a printout for further use and references.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on September 21 and admit cards were scheduled to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the examination has been postponed till September 30 and admit cards for the same will be issued on September 20.

The exam on September 30 will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm and candidates must reach the exam centre at 11 am.

The BPSC will release the BPSC 67th prelims result based on the Equipercentile Equating Technique.

There are 807 vacancies across government departments in the state. This year over 6,00,000 candidates are expected to be appearing for the exam.