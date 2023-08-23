Board exams twice a year, students in Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, govt announces new rules

The government on August 23 announced major changes in the education curriculum framework as part of which students will have to appear for board exams twice a year, and will be allowed to retain the best score.

“Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” the ministry said.

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) curriculum document accessed by PTI added that in order to make board exams “easier” from the current “high stakes” practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

According to ministry officials cited by the news agency, the new curriculum, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session.

Students of Class 11 and 12 will need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be Indian, according to the new framework. Also, the choice of subjects in these two grades will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce to get flexibility to choose.

