Board exams twice a year, students in Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, govt announces new rules

The government on August 23 announced major changes in the education curriculum framework as part of which students will have to appear for board exams twice a year, and will be allowed to retain the best score.

In line with New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Education said, textbooks will be developed for the 2024 academic session.

Also, students of Class 11 and 12 will need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be Indian.

More details to be added shortly