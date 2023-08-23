Board exams twice a year, students in Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, govt announces new rules

1 Min Read
The government on August 23 announced major changes in the education curriculum framework as part of which students will have to appear for board exams twice a year, and will be allowed to retain the best score.
In line with New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Education said, textbooks will be developed for the 2024 academic session.
Also, students of Class 11 and 12 will need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be Indian.
More details to be added shortly
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 round 1 to be released today; Check details
Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read
NEP 2020 formed to integrate skill development and employability: President Murmu
Aug 23, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Chandrayaan 3 landing to be livestreamed across schools and colleges in India, here are the details
Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read