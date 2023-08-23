CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsBoard exams twice a year, students in Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, govt announces new rules

Board exams twice a year, students in Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, govt announces new rules

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 2:10:47 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Board exams twice a year, students in Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, govt announces new rules
The government on August 23 announced major changes in the education curriculum framework as part of which students will have to appear for board exams twice a year, and will be allowed to retain the best score.

In line with New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Education said, textbooks will be developed for the 2024 academic session.
Also, students of Class 11 and 12 will need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be Indian.
More details to be added shortly
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

board examsMinistry of EducationNational Education Policy (NEP)

Recommended Articles

View All
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 round 1 to be released today; Check details

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 round 1 to be released today; Check details

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read

NEP 2020 formed to integrate skill development and employability: President Murmu

NEP 2020 formed to integrate skill development and employability: President Murmu

Aug 23, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Chandrayaan 3 landing to be livestreamed across schools and colleges in India, here are the details

Chandrayaan 3 landing to be livestreamed across schools and colleges in India, here are the details

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X