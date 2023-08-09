The registration will begin from 4:30 PM on August 9. The last date for registration on STET 2023 Exam is August 23.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to open the registrations for the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, August 9. As per the notification issued by the BSEB, aspiring candidates can register for the exam on the official website at bsebstet.com starting from 4:30 PM on Wednesday. The last date for registration is August 23.

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) is conducted for recruiting teachers as per their eligibility at the secondary and higher secondary levels in which Paper 1 is for the secondary and Paper 2 is for the higher secondary teachers. The notification for Bihar STET 2023 mentions the exam pattern, application fee and criteria for eligibility as well.

However, the schedule for the exam has not been announced yet.

The cut-off mark for qualifying for the exam is 50 percent for the General category, 45.5 percent for the Backward Class category. 42.5 percent for the Other Backward Classes category and 40 percent for the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PWD and women.

According to the notification issued by the board, the Bihar STET 2023 Exam will be conducted as a computer-based test of a total duration of 150 minutes. The total marks in the exam will be 150 out of which 100 will be from the subject applied while the rest 50 marks will be on teaching and other abilities.

Apart from this, the notification defines the application fee as Rs 960 for General, EWS, OBC, and BC candidates who are willing to appear for one paper. However, the ones who want to appear for both, have to pay Rs 1,440.

How to Register for Bihar STET 2023?

Go to the official website of BSEB atbsebstet.com.

Click on the registration link.

Enter all the required details.

Click on “Submit”.

Pay the application fee.

Download the registration slip for future reference.