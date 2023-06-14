Bihar’s Purnea government medical college gets NMC nod for 100 MBBS seats

With this latest approval, the total number of government medical colleges in the state increases to 10 and now the total MBBS seats in government colleges stands at 1,100.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the Purnea district of Bihar has received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for 100 MBBS seats for the academic session 2023-24. With this latest approval, the total number of government medical colleges in the state increases to 10 and now the total MBBS seats in government colleges stand at 1,100.

The approval for the MBBS seats was given after an assessment was conducted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC. The board examined the infrastructure required, which includes faculty members and their experience, laboratories, library, hostel, and hospital, along with tutors and paramedical staff.

As per the NMC letter, the GMCH, Purnea, will start the admissions only after formal permission is granted by the MARB.

ALSO READ |

The additional chief secretary of the Health Department, Pratyaya Amrit, termed the development a big achievement in the field of health infrastructure.

In Bihar, only the Patna Medical College and Hospital and the Darbhanga Medical College have 150 MBBS seats. The rest of all medical colleges in the state offer 100 MBBS seats, according to a Times of India report.

“Though there are private medical colleges in Katihar and Kishanganj, this one is the first government medical college in the entire Kosi region and will play an important role,” an official said, as per the TOI report.

ALSO READ | AP EAMCET 2023 results declared: Check how to view scores

He added that the area holds great significance as it shares borders with neighbouring Nepal. People from Nepal come to the region for treatment and medical services.

Regarding permission from the MARB for taking admissions is concerned, the board is not expected to take much time to grant its approval. The counselling process for admissions is due to begin in a fortnight, and the GMCH, Purnea, authorities expect permission to be given before the admission process begins.