Bihar’s Purnea government medical college gets NMC nod for 100 MBBS seats

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 4:05:07 PM IST (Published)

With this latest approval, the total number of government medical colleges in the state increases to 10 and now the total MBBS seats in government colleges stands at 1,100.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the Purnea district of Bihar has received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for 100 MBBS seats for the academic session 2023-24. With this latest approval, the total number of government medical colleges in the state increases to 10 and now the total MBBS seats in government colleges stand at 1,100.

The approval for the MBBS seats was given after an assessment was conducted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC. The board examined the infrastructure required, which includes faculty members and their experience, laboratories, library, hostel, and hospital, along with tutors and paramedical staff.
As per the NMC letter, the GMCH, Purnea, will start the admissions only after formal permission is granted by the MARB.
