Bihar computer teacher recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, eligibility and other details

In a cabinet meeting, the requirement of 7360 computer teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools was announced. These teachers will be recruited for all secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The age limit for applicants is 18-42 years. Candidates may also require a degree or diploma in computer or STET exam with Computer Science.
The Bihar government will hire 7,360 computer teachers in the state. These teachers will be recruited for all secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, it was decided that all schools will have at least one computer teacher.
The selection criteria will include a written exam, and interviews will also be conducted for some other posts.
Candidates will first need to register for recruitment. They will be able to download the admit card for the exam a week before the exam date. The details regarding the registration date and exam will be released on the official website of BSEB at www.secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Eligibility
As per the notification by the Bihar Secondary Education Board, the age limit for applicants is 18-42 years, Times Now reported. Candidates may also require a degree or diploma in computer or STET exam with Computer Science.
Age limit relaxation of three years will be provided to OBC applicants and five years for SC, and ST candidates.
The Bihar cabinet meeting was held on February 8 in which the Nitish Kumar government approved 18 proposals.
The Bihar government aims to make students employable by teaching computer skills in secondary and higher secondary schools. Students will get to learn complete employment-oriented educational courses in computer skills.
The cabinet also approved the restoration of the recognition of the State Ayurvedic College, Unani and Homeopathic College.
Approval for leave was also given to local teachers for them to enrol for PhD and MTech at national level institutions to improve the quality of technical education and expertise of faculty at 38 government engineering colleges and 46 government polytechnic and government women's polytechnic institutes in the state, as per a Prabhat Khabar report.
