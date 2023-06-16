Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, check important details here

Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: All eligible candidates can apply online at the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.The online application process opened on June 15, 2023, and the last date to apply is July 12, 2023.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online application process for recruitment to the post of school teachers for a large number of vacancies in government schools. All eligible candidates can apply online at the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The online application process opened on June 15, 2023, and the last date to apply is July 12, 2023.
Under the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023, the state government aims to select candidates for 1,70,461 posts of teachers across primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The teachers will be recruited for classes 1 to 5; 9 and 10; and 11 and 12.
Eligibility
Primary teachers for classes 1-5 must have a passed class 12 along with D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed + CTET/ BTET. For secondary teachers, who will be hired for classes 9–10, the candidates are required to be graduates with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed degree or STET certificate. For the senior secondary level (classes 11 and 12), it is required that the candidate should be a postgraduate along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. degree and STET certification.
Selection process
The selection process will be conducted through a written examination. The test will consist of questions from subjects such as language and general studies. For any other information, the candidates are advised to check every detail on the official website.
How to apply:
Interested candidates can visit the office site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
· Go to the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link.
· Get registered and login to your account.
· Fill out the application and pay the application fees.
· After filling it up, click "Submit.
· Once it is submitted, download the page and keep a hard copy of it.
The application fee for all women candidates, physically handicapped candidates, and SC/ST candidates has been fixed at Rs 200. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. The applicants can pay the fees through online mode only.
