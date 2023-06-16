CNBC TV18
Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, check important details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 1:21:49 PM IST (Published)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online application process for recruitment to the post of school teachers for a large number of vacancies in government schools. All eligible candidates can apply online at the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The online application process opened on June 15, 2023, and the last date to apply is July 12, 2023.
Under the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023, the state government aims to select candidates for 1,70,461 posts of teachers across primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The teachers will be recruited for classes 1 to 5; 9 and 10; and 11 and 12.
