Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, check important details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online application process for recruitment to the post of school teachers for a large number of vacancies in government schools. All eligible candidates can apply online at the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Under the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023, the state government aims to select candidates for 1,70,461 posts of teachers across primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The teachers will be recruited for classes 1 to 5; 9 and 10; and 11 and 12.