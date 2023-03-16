Bihar Board Class 12 Results likely to be released soon: Check how to view scorecard and other details

The Bihar Board will release the class 12th result on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per reports, the result is likely to be released on March 16, but the BSEB has not announced any official date.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 12 result this week. The BSEB will release the results for all streams including Science, Commerce and Arts on the same day.

Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

As per reports, the result is likely to be released on March 16, but the BSEB has not announced any official date. On the result day, the BSEB will hold a press conference to announce, the pass percentage, toppers’ names, and more details.

After the press conference, the results link will be activated on the board website. Students will get to check and download their e-marks sheets on the result day and physical copies of the detailed result-cum-marks sheet will be distributed by schools later.

Here is how to check Bihar Board class 12th result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB at Go to the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads ‘Inter result 2022 Bihar board check’, displayed on the homepage or under the notice section.

Step 3: Enter the security code and roll number in the appropriate fields to log in.

Step 4: Click on the “View” button to submit details and view the result.

Step 5: The Bihar board class 12 result will appear on the screen. Download the BSEB inter result and take a printout for future reference.

As per an HT report, the evaluation work of over 96 lakh copies of Inter final exam is over. This year, around 13.18 lakh students took Inter final exams in Science, Arts and Commerce streams.